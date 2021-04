Mouratoglou is taking over Greece 🇬🇷



I’m proud to announce that Mouratoglou is part­ne­ring with one of Europe’s most beau­tiful desti­na­tions, Costa Navarino !



We’re finally brin­ging our tennis passion and exper­tise to a country that runs in my blood and that is very special to me. pic.twitter.com/ssyYmB4uU1