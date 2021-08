Teammates since 2017, Lacoste and @DjokerNole are proud to announce their part­ner­ship has been extended until 2025.

The excep­tional athlete and men’s tennis world #1 shares common values with the French Crocodile : auda­city, commit­ment and elegance.​#TeamLacoste #PlayCollective pic.twitter.com/n7KrbcqtlC