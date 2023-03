🎾 I’m thrilled to announce I am the first female tennis athlete at On. I’m happy the On team believes in me as an athlete and a person. We plan to grow, develop and make an impact toge­ther. #letsgo #DreamOn

Big thanks to my team for this amazing achie­ve­ment in busi­ness.#ad pic.twitter.com/KXZxRYW3Dp