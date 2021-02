⌚️I am thril­led to join @ROLEX fami­ly. This part­ner­ship is real­ly ins­pi­ring for me and makes me rea­lize how far my jour­ney went – from being a kid and wat­ching on TV how Roger holds the tro­phy with his time­piece on a wrist to having my own (time­piece, not the tro­phy [yet?]).😅 pic.twitter.com/Y71uSby65s