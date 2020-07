THIEMs7 tournament to kick off tomorrow.



Players arrive in Kitzbühel. All 60 tests for Covid-19 are negative.



Thiem : "It's just fantastic to be back. I'm looking forward to seeing the other players again. Most of them, I haven't met since March in Indian Wells."



