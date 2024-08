Djokovic will play an exhi­bi­tion match during Laver Cup week



NB. Laver Cup, which is also an exhi­bi­tion – but not for charity.

The Novak/Grigor exhi­bi­tion is for charity, for the Grigor Dimitrov Foundation.



attn. @PuntoDBreak : Please make this clear !https://t.co/WQNVXrsSOM