“I grew up with my parents and three older sisters in Corsica, a small island in the Mediterranean Sea. At age 10, life put me on my knees when one of my sisters was diagnosed with cancer. For two years, I watched her fight for her life. When she lost her hair she was crying and hugging me and I felt powerless. After a long and hard fight, she beat cancer and made me promise to never give up. ⁣ ⁣ At age 12, I left home to train. I struggled with tennis because I was alone and my parents were getting divorced. Finally, I found my rhythm but then I experienced the deepest pain of my life. At age 14, my oldest sister passed away in a car accident at 28 years old. I felt like someone took my heart from my chest and I couldn’t handle the pain. My sister was a lawyer and my role model and she left me without a landmark. I became a totally different person, fighting my pain in darkness and solitude. I was seen as an outsider in the French Federation. I was alone and struggled to make friends. I watched my family fall apart. People didn’t understand that I was unable to feel happy again. ⁣ ⁣ Tennis saved me. It was the only time when I could feel close to my sister because she was in love with the sport. I have her under my skin for eternity and my goal is to make her proud. From age 16 to age 20, I improved on the court. In my room, I turned to hip hop and remembered dancing with my sister. Dancing helped me socially during this time. Then I lost my grandparents and my stepbrother which left my 3-year-old niece alone with my sister. Death has always been around me but I brought myself out of my darkness. ⁣ ⁣ I am unbreakable. My self-confidence, my smile, my fighting spirit, my tattoos, my dark side. These things came from the scars of my past and taught me to live in the present and embrace the future. Life is short so it is important to smile even if you are going through hard times. You are not alone.”⁣ @laurentlokoli #BTR