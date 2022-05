Djokovic is now a combined 96–0 against his 10 active minions



18–0 vs Monfils

14–0 vs Chardy

12–0 vs Seppi

12–0 vs Raonic

8–0 vs Fognini

7–0 vs Struff

7–0 vs Shapovalov

6–0 vs Schwartzman

6–0 vs Ramos‐Vinolas

6–0 vs Tomic



His next match will be the winner of Murray/Shapovalov