Keep a close eye on Karolina Pliskova. She’s already smashed the single match US Open record for aces (24) and has rifled 44 aces in her last two rounds. Has 52 now through three rounds, which is 18 shy of the Women’s Singles tour­na­ment record. (Opelka has 85, btw). pic.twitter.com/2hGmnO0dmt