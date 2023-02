Berrettini about Roger 👇



🗣️« I am a fan of Federer. I was there when he retired, it was crazy. Everyone cried. I faced him twice : the first time I didn’t unders­tand sh**. I asked myself ‘what am I doing here?’, I was suppor­ting him. The second time I fought harder, but I lost ». pic.twitter.com/51OKEH0g1d