Thank you @rnadalacademy 🎾

Despite disa­bi­lity due to cere­bral palsy always believe in my dreams ⭐️

Thank you to the Academy for his gene­ro­sity during intense and great days and to @rafaelnadal for giving me oppor­tu­nity to everyone. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vDg5euYT30