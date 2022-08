Novak tries the Brazilian martial art of capoeira, and these days he prac­tices it regu­larly with the help of coach Marcelo Santos.https://t.co/oyBj8PrUgm

While Jelena engaged in a kick­boxing spar­ring session with the famous Brazilian maestro. ❤️

via https://t.co/uVDOsJufCG pic.twitter.com/Y8IQBWF4ci