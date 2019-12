View this post on Instagram

Earlier this year @jelenadjokovicndf and I invited @facebook and @instagram to our @novakfoundation 7th annual Friendship Games in #Serbia to celebrate giving back to our country and community. Our work with their teams building a platform with purpose is the greatest mission – we endeavor to build connections and create a brighter future for all younger generations, together. If you want to be part of our journey and share our vision for a better world, join us this Season of Giving and donate at fundraise.novakdjokovicfoundation.org. From our big Novak Djokovic Foundation family to yours, we wish you a very happy holiday ! 🎁