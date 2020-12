Alicia Keys, Lewis Hamilton and Roger Federer care for what matters. Just as the new S-Class, with pioneering technologies.



Learn more : https://t.co/y8xYSmFQ6g#CaresForWhatMatters #TheNewSClass #AliciaKeys #LewisHamilton #RogerFederer #MercedesBenz #TheNewLuxury pic.twitter.com/vxNlOdcdkm