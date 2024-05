Jiri Lehecka after advan­cing to Madrid semi­final as Medvedev retires



“You’re the first Czech in the semis of a Masters since Berdych in 2015, who’s now on your team. Does he ever talk about his playing days?”



Jiri : “Yeah he talks about it a lot. He’s not smiling that much when… pic.twitter.com/8l0IEWfIMW