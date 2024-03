“Daniil, can I have a T‑shirt, please!” “Sorry, I need it tomorrow, the day after tomorrow. I hope for the day after tomorrow.” “Can I have a wrist­band?” “I don’t play with a wrist­band.” “Can I have a racket?” “I’ll also play with a racket tomorrow.” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lJtnIm25vE