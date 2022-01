BREAKING – Australian Open secu­rity call in police on human rights acti­vists @pakchoi_boi @maxmokchito for wearing “Free Peng Shuai” shirts, try force @pakchoi_boi to take off shirt in public area right next to @naomiosaka trai­ning session – the most vocal athlete on Peng Shuai pic.twitter.com/qAPPmEJEZt