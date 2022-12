A few months ago, @RogerFederer wore this apparel on court for his final match.



Now, a time­less moment in tennis history is comme­mo­rated at the ITHF ✨



Thank you for letting us share a piece of your magical moment with the world, 🫶 #RForever



🔗: https://t.co/GTdMz1P3JD pic.twitter.com/tHsV3WOre3