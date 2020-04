View this post on Instagram

“Being in a completely different place and environment, from Palermo to Caldaro, made me think a lot. It never felt like I was home, more like I belonged to a different country. It was all a shock for me. During my free time, when I was alone, I would start crying over the phone with my mom. Other times I would be laying in bed and stare at the ceiling until I fell asleep. Quitting tennis was never a concrete thought but it did cross my mind a few times during this period. I was just too determined to do well and keep going. My coach, Sartori, always believed in me and motivated me to give it my all, no matter what. I can see why people think tennis players are a bit psycho ; we deal with times that are very frustrating and brutal and the week after can be so rewarding. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ When I met my girlfriend Peki, starting our relationship helped me transition into becoming a man. Interesting enough it corresponds with the time period when I started to win and climb up the rankings. Peki is a few years older than me, with a stable job and two kids. To keep up with her I had to grow up fast. I’ve learned a lot from her and I’ve matured on and off the court. This helped me deal with so many different situations throughout the last two years. Her kids were two and four years old, now five and seven. The three of them lived in a city in northern Italy, that I now call home. Funny to think about all my time complaining about northern Italy and now I am ‘that guy’ ! The moments I realized she was ‘the one’, I also had to accept that she came with kids, not just herself, and I was never going to be her #1 priority. I would start this new life journey immediately as a family, not a couple. While figuring out how to manage the situation, we knew most importantly we wanted to be together. I’ve always been stubborn, challenging and at times hot headed, but that has changed a lot since her. I have become a family man. I feel stronger, more mature and braver than ever before. I’ve also learned so much from these kids and I have tried teaching them everything I know, treating them like they are my own.” @ceck1⁣ ⁣⁣ Go to behindtheracquet.com for extended stories, podcast and merch.