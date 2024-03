Rafa Nadal spea­king about his son in the middle of Alcaraz match at Netflix Slam 🥹



Rafa : “It’s great. Watching him there is a great inspi­ra­tion.. doesn’t matter if he doesn’t know anything.”



“He’s beha­ving well..”



Rafa : “For the moment. He likes to move around” 😂 pic.twitter.com/WmBjOq8vBc