Nikola Jokic on Novak Djokovic 🇷🇸



“He is a Serbian ambassador…he’s really an idol to the kids in Serbia, not just on the court and the things that his foun­da­tion is doing, he’s the guy who you can look up [to] and, I want to be like him.”



