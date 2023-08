Novak with mous­tache & beard 🧔🏻‍♂️



It’s not that he’s disgui­sing himself, look at his cap & T shirt 🐊



Having a rest from shaving ? My husband says it’s a pain 🪒



Will he shave before he goes to the US ?



What do you think guys ? Yes or No.#NoleFam #Djokovic𓃵



📸 @MicaPasic pic.twitter.com/AzbAVogqaX