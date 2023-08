Paula Badosa prac­ticed w/ Petros Tsitsipas on Armstrong today.



When asked if that is part of the Tsitsidosa arran­ge­ment : “Yes, abso­lu­tely. If I date Stef, then I get Petros as a prac­tice partner.” 😂



Added that the back fitness is progres­sing after her spinal stress fracture.