Federer was asked if he does crazy bicep exer­cises to get to Rafa Nadal’s level



“Do you go for those crazy bicep exer­cises to get to Rafa’s level?”



Roger : “What ? No, no, no. He can have the biceps. I don’t need that one. I’ll never be there.” 😂



pic.twitter.com/9idMPdZYeg