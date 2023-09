Rublev decla­ring his love for Dimitrov



Andrey : “If I was a girl I’d be comple­tely in love with Grigor.”



Grigor : “Aww”



Andrey : “Even as a man, I’m in love with Grigor.” 😂



True love exists. ❤️



(via UTS)



