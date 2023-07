Frances Tiafoe shares Serena story :



“We played mixed. We’re playing Federer & Bencic. Roger’s acing her left, right & center. We sit down. She goes ‘Ugh ! I don’t get it. He’s not better than me. I got 23 Slams, he got 20!”



Serena has Mamba Mentality.😤



