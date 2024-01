Stefanos Tsitsipas on how he can get over the hump & win a Grand Slam



John McEnroe : “You’ve reached 2 Slam finals. What’s it gonna take to get over the hump?”



Stef : “Numbers don’t lie. Novak has won here 12 times. He’s a very selfish person😂. I think he just needs to wake up… pic.twitter.com/tEyqRoNhSg