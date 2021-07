Incredible scenes at the Perugia CH – it’s after half past midnight, a vocal crowd still cheers on their favo­rite Federico Gaio, who’s locked in a third set tie‐breaker against Kuzmanov. Even a cat wanted to join the party ⬇️:

Hey, @Wimbledon, watch and learn !

📷: @ATPChallenger pic.twitter.com/aPNCwH97R9