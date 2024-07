🇱🇧Benjamin Hassan thru to R2 in Paris 6–4 6–2 v Eubanks🇺🇸



“It’s really good they have this wild­card for players from coun­tries who normally don’t have a good chance to play @Olympics. I’m very lucky to be part of it & get the WC,” he told me last month.pic.twitter.com/yOLcdsLnOM