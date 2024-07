Fucsovics on meeting Rafa in R1 of Olympics :

« Mixed emotions.. not happy because it’s a tough opponent, but happy bc I’ve never played Rafa before., special occasion..could be the last chance..with good play, I can surprise him..trained with Zsombi Piros bc he is lefthanded.« 1⁄ 2 pic.twitter.com/O0Er7Ycwfc