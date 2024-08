Carlos Alcaraz, Jiri Lehecka and Francisco Cerundolo have with­drawn from the #NBO24.



As a result, Marcos Giron, Alexei Popyrin, and Flavio Cobolli have earned their spots in the main draw.



More info ➡️ https://t.co/v1tnxUgIjw pic.twitter.com/X8jyNSehG8