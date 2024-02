Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev are set to join Carlos Alcaraz on Team Europe for Laver Cup Berlin 2024.



Full Tournament Ticket Packages provi­ding the same seat for all 5 sessions go on sale on February 16 at 10:00am CET. More info : https://t.co/dCMZg2H7JQ pic.twitter.com/B7wJ7qjOyX