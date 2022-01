Thiem has won 8 of his last 11 vs Zverev (4 at a Major)



Medvedev has won 5 of his last 6 vs Zverev



Tsitsipas has won 6 of his last 8 vs Zverev (1 at a Major)



Shapovalov has won 3 of his last 4 vs Zverev (1 at a Major)



Felix has won 2 of his last 3 vs Zverev (1 at a Major)