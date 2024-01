7 – Carlos Alcaraz is the youn­gest player in the Open Era to reach the Round of 16 for seven conse­cu­tive Grand Slam appea­rances – the previous record was held by Bjorn Borg between Roland Garros 1975 and Wimbledon 1977. Diamond.#ausopen | @AustralianOpen @atptour pic.twitter.com/buGq3D3F7Z