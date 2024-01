Maria Sakkari :

- 8 conse­cu­tive Grand Slams losing in the first week

- 4 conse­cu­tive Grand Slams losing in 1st or 2nd rounds



Her Slam results since making the 2021 US Open semi­fi­nals :

R4

R2

R3

R2

R3

R1

R1

R1

R2



She was a top 10 seed in all those events. pic.twitter.com/gTNACgjrWj