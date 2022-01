Back on a court he’s fami­liar with. Men’s World Number 1 @DjokerNole prac­ticed this after­noon ahead of the @AustralianOpen as he awaits a deci­sion on his visa from Immigration Minister @AlexHawkeMP. Full details shortly on @SBSNews. Vision cour­tesy of @TennisAustralia. pic.twitter.com/NojzXOjnJu