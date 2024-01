🌎 Australian Open ATP World #1 Scenarios :



- Carlos Alcaraz will be #1 IF he goes one match further than Djokovic at the event/wins the Final if Novak makes the final



- Danill Medvedev will be #1 IF he wins the tour­na­ment, and both Alcaraz AND Djokovic lose in the… pic.twitter.com/InfAwsAdLK