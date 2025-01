Hady Habib does it ! Two days ago Lebanon had never had a Grand Slam main draw parti­ci­pant, now they have a match winner !



And look at what it means !



He defeats Bu 7–6(4) 6–4 7–6(6)@wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis • #AusOpen • #AO2025 pic.twitter.com/oFoJbKIQoE