Interrogée en conférence de presse à l’Open d’Australie sur sa nouvelle coupe de cheveux, Coco Gauff a fait un clin d’oeil à Jannik Sinner.
« Je me suis dit que ça m’aiderait, vu qu’il y a un autre rouquin qui réussit très bien, ça me portera peut‐être chance. Il a un très bon palmarès ici, contrairement à moi », a plaisanté la numéro 3 mondiale à deux jours du début du premier Grand Chelem de l’année.
Coco Gauff cracked a joke about Jannik Sinner when asked about her new hair color— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 16, 2026
“How does it feel to be part of this tribe now?”
Coco : “I thought it would help me out considering there’s another ginger doing really well, so maybe it’ll give me some luck. He has a pretty good… pic.twitter.com/PE4gEu3mLU
À l’Open d’Australie, Coco Gauff n’a pour le moment jamais dépassé les demi‐finales.
Publié le vendredi 16 janvier 2026 à 12:44