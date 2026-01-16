AccueilOpen d'AustralieL'allusion de Gauff à Sinner : "Vu qu'il y a un autre...
L’allusion de Gauff à Sinner : « Vu qu’il y a un autre rouquin qui réussit très bien, je me suis dit que cette nouvelle coupe de cheveux me porte­rait peut‐être chance »

Interrogée en confé­rence de presse à l’Open d’Australie sur sa nouvelle coupe de cheveux, Coco Gauff a fait un clin d’oeil à Jannik Sinner. 

« Je me suis dit que ça m’ai­de­rait, vu qu’il y a un autre rouquin qui réussit très bien, ça me portera peut‐être chance. Il a un très bon palmarès ici, contrai­re­ment à moi », a plai­santé la numéro 3 mondiale à deux jours du début du premier Grand Chelem de l’année. 

À l’Open d’Australie, Coco Gauff n’a pour le moment jamais dépassé les demi‐finales. 

Publié le vendredi 16 janvier 2026 à 12:44

