Interrogée en confé­rence de presse à l’Open d’Australie sur sa nouvelle coupe de cheveux, Coco Gauff a fait un clin d’oeil à Jannik Sinner.

« Je me suis dit que ça m’ai­de­rait, vu qu’il y a un autre rouquin qui réussit très bien, ça me portera peut‐être chance. Il a un très bon palmarès ici, contrai­re­ment à moi », a plai­santé la numéro 3 mondiale à deux jours du début du premier Grand Chelem de l’année.

