🐨Update on #AusOpen🐨



Per email sent to WTA players just now, Tennis Australia has told WTA PC that fully vacci­nated players won’t be required to quaran­tine or bubble at all.



Unvaccinated players will be allowed to enter, TA tells WTA, but must do 14 days of hotel quaran­tine. pic.twitter.com/cu4NV8abYB