Naomi Osaka spoke about the L.A. wild­fires after her 1st win at Australian Open since 2022



“I was watching the fire map and the fire is 3 blocks from my house. I had someone go get my daugh­ters birth certi­fi­cate ❤️. I’m sending all my love to L.A.” 🥹



pic.twitter.com/YWtSjkMa0x