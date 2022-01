Hey @steftsitsipas,



ICYMI, you elimi­nated Benoit Paire, 6–3, 7–5, 6–7(2), 6–4, to reach the fourth round in Melbourne. You hit a really cool winner to end it. 👌#AusOpen Scores : https://t.co/Wd83pemvJ2 pic.twitter.com/AmSnhJB1Km