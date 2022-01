With Jannik Sinner’s elimi­na­tion, this #AusOpen becomes the first Grand Slam event without a first‐time Slam men’s or women’s singles semi­fi­na­list since the 2013 French Open.



Ends a remar­kable streak of 33 conse­cu­tive Grand Slam events with a fresh face in the final four. pic.twitter.com/ruCuIpFmnQ