Accueil Open d'Australie Puig forfait
Open d'Australie

Puig forfait

Par Loïc Revol

-

Monica Puig (79e) ne participera pas à l’Open d’Australie. La championne olympique de Rio est blessée au coude et doit renoncer au Grand Chelem australien. Le malheur des uns fait le bonheur des autres puisque Kaia Kanepi (100e) en profite pour intégrer le tableau principal.

Publié le jeudi 19 décembre 2019 à 09:42

Article précédentFederer : « Jouer en Afrique du Sud face à Nadal, c’est juste fou »
Article suivantMatch masculin de l’année – Thiem / Djokovic, un duel sensationnel (1/5)

ARTICLES CONNEXES

Open d'Australie

L’Open d’Australie présente son nouveau court 3

Loïc Revol -
L’Open d’Australie est un tournoi qui connaît un changement permanent. Le Grand Chelem australien a présenté la nuit dernière son nouveau court numéro 3....
Lire la suite
Open d'Australie

Smith et Rodionova gagnent leur wild-card

Loïc Revol -
Les play-offs pour accorder les wild-cards australiennes se sont achevés la nuit dernière et Arina Rodionova (92e) a gagné le précieux sésame chez les...
Lire la suite
Open d'Australie

Dolgopolov forfait

Loïc Revol -
Alors qu’il s’était servi de son classement protégé pour entrer directement dans le tableau final de l’Open d’Australie (20 janvier au 2 février), Alexandr...
Lire la suite
We ♥ Tennis
Contact & Recrutement | Crédits | Mentions Légales | Live Score
© The Tennis Factory 2019 ♥ Réalisation Can Toute Ltd.
Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
Facebook