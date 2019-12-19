Monica Puig (79e) ne participera pas à l’Open d’Australie. La championne olympique de Rio est blessée au coude et doit renoncer au Grand Chelem australien. Le malheur des uns fait le bonheur des autres puisque Kaia Kanepi (100e) en profite pour intégrer le tableau principal.

Monica Puig has withdrawn from the #AusOpen with an elbow injury. @KanepiKaia now moves into the main draw.

Wishing you a speedy recovery @MonicaAce93. Hope to see you back in Australia soon 🇦🇺🦘 pic.twitter.com/fb8jGebO05

— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) December 19, 2019