Alexander Zverev who struggles with a thigh injury was break down in the third at 3:4. He had two break­balls in a row. Mmoh with 2 netrol­lers in a row holds for 3:5. Zverev gets broken. 7:6, 4:6, 3:6 after nearly 3 hours with a thigh problem and nearly no match expe­rience pic.twitter.com/iSn7l6AWSs