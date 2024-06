Jasmine Paolini after losing to Iga Swiatek in Roland Garros final :



“Hello everyone.”



*crowd goes wild*



“Thanks for coming. I really enjoyed playing on this court. Congratulations to you Iga. To play you here is the toughest chal­lenge in this sport. Congrats to your team.… pic.twitter.com/NhNNXKjrMj