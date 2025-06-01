Jiri Lehecka préfère en rire.
Surclassé par Jannik Sinner au troisième tour de Roland‐Garros samedi, le 34e joueur est revenu sur le moment où il a remporté son premier jeu contre l’Italien, après avoir été mené 6–0, 5–0.
« Cette photo résume tout le match. Vous pensez que j’ai gagné un match ou un set ? Non, non. C’est ce que l’on ressent quand on gagne un jeu contre Jannik Sinner à Roland‐Garros. »
Jiri Lehecka on IG after his 6–0 6–1 6–2 loss to Jannik Sinner— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 31, 2025
“This photo sums up the whole match. You think I won a match or a set ? No, no. This is the feeling when you win 1 game against Jannik Sinner at Roland Garros” 💀 pic.twitter.com/glICDQQ7ar
A noter qu’en huitièmes de finale, Sinner affrontera Andrey Rublev, qualifié suite au forfait d’Arthur Fils.
