Jiri Lehecka préfère en rire.

Surclassé par Jannik Sinner au troi­sième tour de Roland‐Garros samedi, le 34e joueur est revenu sur le moment où il a remporté son premier jeu contre l’Italien, après avoir été mené 6–0, 5–0.

« Cette photo résume tout le match. Vous pensez que j’ai gagné un match ou un set ? Non, non. C’est ce que l’on ressent quand on gagne un jeu contre Jannik Sinner à Roland‐Garros. »

Jiri Lehecka on IG after his 6–0 6–1 6–2 loss to Jannik Sinner



“This photo sums up the whole match. You think I won a match or a set ? No, no. This is the feeling when you win 1 game against Jannik Sinner at Roland Garros” 💀 pic.twitter.com/glICDQQ7ar