AccueilRoland GarrosLehecka (écrasé par Sinner) : "Vous pensez que j'ai gagné un match...
Roland Garros

Lehecka (écrasé par Sinner) : « Vous pensez que j’ai gagné un match ou un set ? Non, non. C’est ce que l’on ressent quand on gagne un jeu contre Jannik à Roland‐Garros »

Baptiste Mulatier
Par Baptiste Mulatier

-

14

Jiri Lehecka préfère en rire. 

Surclassé par Jannik Sinner au troi­sième tour de Roland‐Garros samedi, le 34e joueur est revenu sur le moment où il a remporté son premier jeu contre l’Italien, après avoir été mené 6–0, 5–0.

« Cette photo résume tout le match. Vous pensez que j’ai gagné un match ou un set ? Non, non. C’est ce que l’on ressent quand on gagne un jeu contre Jannik Sinner à Roland‐Garros. »

A noter qu’en huitièmes de finale, Sinner affron­tera Andrey Rublev, qualifié suite au forfait d’Arthur Fils.

Publié le dimanche 1 juin 2025 à 09:22

Article précédent
Alcaraz contrarié par le public fran­çais ? « Je n’y accorde pas beau­coup d’im­por­tance. C’est toujours comme ça »

ARTICLES CONNEXES

We Love Tennis
Contact & Recrutement | Crédits | Mentions Légales | Personnaliser RGPD | Live Score I Notre partenaire E-Shop Tennis I Notre marque padel I Notre partenaire Nutrition
Facebook Instagram Twitter
© The Tennis Factory 2025 ♥ Réalisation Can Toute Ltd.