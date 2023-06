Congratulations on winning 23 majors @DjokerNole and cemen­ting your legacy in another command perfor­mance at Roland Garros. Your skill and unwa­ve­ring mental forti­tude on all surfaces is asto­ni­shing. Kudos to Casper Ruud, who valiantly pushed this great cham­pion all the way. 🚀 https://t.co/vY003Jj6Iu