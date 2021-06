Defeating 🇫🇷 Richard Gasquet 🇪🇸 Rafael Nadal collects his 102th winning match at @rolandgarros. Tied 🇨🇭 Roger Federer record at @AustralianOpen for the most wins in a single @atptour tour­na­ment#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/ER5gJj5Boo