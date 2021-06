As I did during my whole career, I left every­thing on court last night & that was a victory itself. It was really special to feel the @rolandgarros vibe one last time.



I’ll keep unfor­get­table memo­ries forever. The clay, the french flair, the close battles. Merci, Paris ! 💙🤍❤️ pic.twitter.com/MkKETvnxmU